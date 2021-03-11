From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

In a bid to ensure safety of life and property for every resident of Nigeria, leaders of Yoruba nation are billed to meet in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, on March 17, 2021, with a view to finding lasting solutions to parlous state of security in the nation.

The are scheduled to meet at the popular Mapo Hall, Ibadan, under the aegis of Pan Yoruba Congress.

The congress’ committee chairman, Sola Lawal, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, revealed that dignitaries from all walks of life are expected grace the security meeting, including traditional, political, religious, business and social leaders.

The event, according to him, would set the agenda for comprehensive safety and security across the South West region, as allowed within the ambit of the law of the nation.

The South West zone, in the recent past, has been caught in the web of security issues such as kidnapping for money and rituals, killings, rape, destruction of farmlands and so on.

The security issues, as gathered, are not limited to the South West alone, as other zones of the country have also been experiencing the same or similar security issues.

His words: “Everything is set for the historic gathering.The Pan Yoruba Congress is about our unity as a race. It is about our destiny and it is about our stake in securing the South West and making our region safe for all and sundry.”