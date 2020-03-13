Okey Sampson, Umuahia

South East/South-South members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have urged the Federal Government to seek help from the international community to be able to tackle the menace of insecurity bedeviling the country.

In a 12-point communiqué issued during the one-day colloquium on insecurity in Nigeria, at Umuahia, the Christian body said having extensively addressed the spate of wanton killings in the nation and the near helpless situation of the government to preserve the lives of her citizens and respect the sacredness of lives government should seek the help of the international community in the face of the daunting challenges if it must ensure reconciliation and sustainable peace.

It called on religious leaders to contribute to the desired peace in the country and urged the political leadership to work toward solutions that would strive to stop the wanton killings and waste of precious lives.

The body expressed worry over what it described as the speed in which arrested terrorists were being released, rehabilitated and sent back to the society as repentant terrorists.

It wondered why the government should be pampering killer terrorists who have not in any way justified their action against Nigerians in the first, adding that this development was not only worrisome but demoralizes the morale of gallant soldiers.