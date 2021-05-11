From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governors of southern Nigerian states are presently having a crucial meeting at the Government House, Asaba, Delta State.

The meeting is taking place heavy security within Asaba and its environs.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made known, the worsening security situation in the country is said to be a major talking point.

The Sscurity situation in the country further deteriorated following attacks on security formations in parts of Nigeria, with the South East being the worst hit.

Feelers from the meeting indicate that the governors would attempt to proffer solutions to stem a further slide.

It is likely that the governors may adopt the call by the House of Representatives for a declaration of state of emergency.

At the moment, fifteen governors are in attendance.