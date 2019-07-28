Piqued by the alarming inse- curity in the country, the Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders of the Southern Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to convoke without further delay a National Security Summit.

The security summit, the group said should address issues threatening the national unity and the very existence of Nigeria.

Rising from an emergency plenary meeting of the group held at Jobourg Hotel, Awka, Anambra State, the youths who reviewed topical issues regarding security threats in the southern Nigeria in particular and Nigeria at large also called for the arrest and prosecution of the leadership of Coalition of Northern Youths that made unguarded and inciting statement. The youths warned ahead that “the southern youths have capacity within and outside the country to protect and defend the people of the southern Nigeria,” should the President decide to do the needful to make the country safe. The communiqué issued at the end of the meet- ing was signed by the President Ohaneze Ndigbo Youths Worldwide, Ambassador Arthur Obiora;; President, Yoruba Youth Council, Comrade Eric Oluwole;; President, Supreme Council of Ibibio Youths, Atauko Samuel Brown;; President, Aro Youths Ethnic Kingdom, Nze Egbechue Kingsley and President, Ijaw Youths Council, Comrade Eric Omare. Others are the leader from Akwa Ibom State, Ulap Joseph Okon;; President, Urhobo Youth Council Worldwide, Festus Igherebuo;; President, Esian Youth Council, Innocent Ebhote;; President, Isoko National Youth Assembly, Ovie Umuakpo;; President, National Youth Council of Ogoni, Comrade Matthew Dighi;; President, Etche Youth Federation, Comrade Emmanuel Amadi and President, Igala Cultural Development Association, Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezukwu. The youths who expressed dismay over the porous and deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, in the communiqué said they found out among other things that the Fulani herdsmen’s activities in Nigeria was “a deliberate political plots on the part of the Fulani hegemony to establish domination across the country.