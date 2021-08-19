From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Thursday, lamented the spate of kidnappings, armed robbery and other criminal activities in the southwest region, disclosing that over N3billion had been paid as ransom to kidnapers in two years.

Adams equally disclosed that over 200 lives have been lost in the region to kidnapping activities in the last 24 months.

He gave this disclosure at the Fourth Edition of the South West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) Conference in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The SSSG is a body of different security groups in the South West formed in 2019 to find lasting solution to the security challenges in all the six states in the region.

Adams, who regretted that the region had been ravaged by the killer herdsmen, cautioned that if Yoruba leaders fail to act, the region may record same high level of insecurity being experienced in the northern part of the country.

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to consider regionalism as an option to rescuing the country from its current situation.

“There’s need for self government or regionalism in the country where state governors would control the police and other security architectures of their states.

“At this very point in time in the region, insecurity has reached an alarming need for us to take drastic action towards ending the prevailing scourge.

“In the north, the story is even worse, bandits have taken over the entire North East, North West and Central. In Kaduna for instance, about 500 schools have been shut indefinitely. Pupils can no longer go to school because of the fear of being killed or kidnapped”, Aare Onakankafo submitted.

Speaking on the theme of the security conference, “Stemming The Tide Of Insecurity In The South-West Nigeria: A Criminological Therapy”, the Guest Lecturer, Prof. Olugbega Akingbehin, stressed that the Federal Government must rise to the challenge to maintain its economic relations with the rest of the world.

The scholar noted that the South-West leaders must be secure the region in order to avert a sudden take over by the insurgents.