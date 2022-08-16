By Lukman Olabiyi

Stakeholders in Lagos State, yesterday resolved that the state government should go ahead to enforce a total ban on the operations of commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada, in the state.

The stakeholders which includes traditional rulers, religious leaders, Community Development Associations, among others resolved and called on state government to ban Okada riders across the state in order curb the security threats its continuous usage pose to the residents .

It would be recalled that sometime on May 18, 2022, Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, imposed a fresh ban on the operations in in six Local Government ,( LGs) and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDA)to curtail the unruly activities of the riders following several complaints over the growing menace and nuisance constituted by Okada riders in the state.

The stakeholders in a communique issued at the end of a forum tagged, ‘’Okada Ban What Next’’ organized by the state Ministry of Information and Strategy and Ministry of Transportation, held in Lagos resolved that,’’ The enforcement of the ban on Okada should be sustained to ensure that the gains of the ban are not reversed. The pockets of riders still found operating on forbidden routes, especially highways, should bearrest and made to face the consequences of their actions.

‘’The military and the police should sustain their partnership with the State Government to ensure that their officers stop flouting the ban in the specified Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

‘’The Lagos State Government should enforce a total ban on Okada to further improve safety and security in Lagos.’’

The stakeholders insisted that any Okada rider found flouting the law and attacking law enforcement officers , agencies should be prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law.

They added that,’’ Cutting edge technology (street lights, CCTV, drones) be deployed to monitor traffic incidents and enhance security across the state.

‘’That community, traditional and religious leaders should be more involved in intelligence gathering and security of their domain across the state.’’