Ben Dunno, Warri

The Acting National President, Committee For Defence Of Human Rights (CDHR), Comrade (Dr) Kehinde Taiga, has urged youths behind the series of attacks on policemen, and other public facilities to desist as there are other civilized and more legitimate ways of realising their self determination and actualization agenda.

Making the appeal in Warri at the weekend during a Sensitization Rally tagged ‘Say No To Crime, Shun Violence and Embrace Peace‘, Taiga noted that whatever good intentions the promoters of current state of anarchy across the nation are out to achieve, their violent approach may end up endangering the lives of majority of the citizenry.

He described the current trend of attacks on policemen, burning down of police stations, INEC offices, Correctional Centres and other public facilities as barbaric, callous and a disturbing act of terrorism that must come to an end immediately before it would degenerate further and got out of control.

According to him; “Enough is Enough of all these senseless, barbaric and callous act of killings of policemen at their duty post and burning down of police stations, INEC offices and other public assets across the country, it is a wrong approach in actualising whatever goal or agitations in an ideal and democratic society”.

“This act of terrorism that we are witnessing today is very strange to the nature of the Nigerian youths who over the years have proven to be more intellectual, refined, cultured, educated and law abiding in their approach to achieving whatever goals that are intended to better the lots of the masses irrespective of ethnic, religious or political bias”

Also speaking, Delta state Chairman of CDHR, Comrade Jonathan Giama, disclosed that the sensitization rally which was organised in collaboration with the Delta state Police Command, was intended to make the youths, especially those engaged in the violence crimes across the country to retrace their steps and seek a more peaceful means of realising their agenda.

Giama, stated that while the youths should not allow themselves to be used as a tool of destruction by politicians for selfish interest or some eternal forces seeking to destroy the nation at all cost, both the federal and state government should as a matter of urgency address the issue of high unemployment rate in the country.

“The earlier the government at all levels realises that an ideal mind is a devil’s workshop and began the process of tackling the issue of mass unemployment, especially among the teeming able-bodied youths in the country, the better for the nation in surmounting the current insecurity challenges threatening our corporate existence”.

“Government should realised that the youths constitutes over 70 percent of the nation’s population today and there is the need to be more proactive in the area of creating jobs for them and by so doing taking them off the street, as it would no longer be easy to be preaching peace to the youths when they are jobless and hungry”.

In his own opinion, the Vice Chairman, Delta state branch, CDHR, Comrade Derrick Agberen, decried the proliferation of arms and ammunitions in the country and called for a more drastic measure by government to retrieve the guns in the wrong hands.

He expressed fear that it would be difficult to curb crimes in the society when the youths who are not gainfully employed are still in possession of dangerous weapons and urged both the federal and state government to initiate another amnesty program where youths that surrender their guns would not only be pardoned but employed.

“The proliferation of arms and ammunition in the society today calls for an urgent drastic approach by the government. And i would like to suggest that government, especially at the state level initiatives another Amnesty program when youths, especially cultists in our communities would pardoned and gainfully employed after they have surrendered their guns that way the numbers of arms and ammunitions in wrong hands would be reduced dramatically”.

Speaking also a prominent member of the group, Comrade Edoso Eruore Samuel, called on the youths not to allow themselves to be used in perpetrating all sorts of criminal acts by politicians who have gone to hide their children abroad and making them a tool to destroy their father’s land.

He appealed to the youths to desist from taking laws in their hands and embrace a more legitimate and constitutional ways to seek redress of whatever they perceived as injustice and oppression by the government.

The two female right activists;

Comrade Perpetual Okploko and

Comrade Rita Omoh, were particular about the high rate of crime being perpetrated against the female gender in the society and urged that crimes such as rape, domestic violence and child abuse as well as drug abuse should face stiffer sanctions inorder to put to a permanent stop in our communities.