Ben Dunno, Warri

THE Delta state chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has expressed concern over frequent killings of Christians across the country, particularly in the North East region and urged the federal government to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens.

The body appealed while addressing newsmen in Warri at the weekend on preparation towards hosting ‘Christ For All Nations’ (CFAN) crusade, an evangelism outreach initiated by the Late Evang. Reinhard Bonnke, coming up in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun between February 13 to 16, 2020, at the popular Urhobo college.

Reacting to the issue of the killing of a Pastor who was abducted during a raid on their community in Adamawa State by the Boko Haram members and was later reportedly killed, the body blamed government for paying only lip service to the rising cries of the masses to put an end to these senseless killing of innocent souls in the country.

Speaking on the issue, Delta State PFN Chairman, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, noted that the rate at which the Christians were being killed had taken a worrisome dimension especially in the North East and it appears the government does not want to do anything about it.

According to him; “We are aware of the increase in the killing of Christians, particularly in the northern part of the country. Insecurity has now become the order of the day across these regions and it’s so saddening that it is the innocent souls that are paying dearly for it”