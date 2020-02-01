Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has expressed concern over the frequent killings of Christians across the country, particularly in the North East region, urging the Federal Government to live up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property of citizens.

The body made the appeal while addressing reporters in Warru at the weekend on preparation towards hosting ‘Christ For All Nations’ (CFAN) crusade, an evangelism outreach initiated by the Late Evang. Reinhard Bonnke, coming up in the twin cities of Warri and Effurun between February 13 to 16, 2020, at the popular Urhobo college.

Reacting to the issue of the killing of a pastor who was abducted during a raid on their community in Adamawa State by the Boko Haram members and was later reportedly killed, the body blamed government for paying only lip service to the rising cries of the masses to put an end to these senseless killing of innocent souls in the country.

Speaking on the issue, Delta State PFN Chairman Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi, noted that the rate at which the Christians were being killed had taken a worrisome dimension, especially in the North East, and it appears the government does not want to do anything about it.

According to him, “we are aware of the increase in killing of Christians, particularly in the northern part of the country. Insecurity has now become the order of the day across these regions and its so sadden that its the innocent souls that are paying dearly for it.”

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to take full responsibility of their primary assignment to protect lives of the citizens in any part of the country before God would arise to judge those in position of authority for the lives of innocent souls that were being killed on a daily basis.”

Also reacting, Bishop Pius Odioko, stated that government had taken the issue of insecurity in the country for granted too long to the extent that the bloood of the innocent, mostly the Christians that were being killed, means nothing to those in authority anymore.”

“But when the blood of the righteous is being killed that blood cries out against those in authority and the consequences of such cries are very devastating.

“Too much killings of innocect souls are going on across the country, especially in the Northern part where Christians are mostly the target and yet we have not seen one arrest being made, talkless of prosecution by any government agency.

“Are we saying those perpetrating these dastardly acts in all those places are ghost that cannot be seen or arrested by those saddled with the responsibility of protecting our lives and property,” he queried.

Continuing: “Government needs to be more proactive and sensitive to the pains and cries of the people. The government owes it a duty to protect the people and such it should wake up from its slumber and live up to that responsibility rather than fold its arms and allow these carnage to continue unabated in the country.”