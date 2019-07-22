Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

The President of Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, has disassociated the group from violent criminal activities across the country.

Bodejo said, rather most crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery and farmers-herders clashes among others were instigated by some politicians and enemies of Fulani.

This he said was meant to blackmail the ethnic group as well as cause unnecessary confusion and disaffection.

He said this in Bauchi Bauchi State over the weekend while interacting with journalists, saying acts of kidnapping and armed robbery shown in videos via social were all drama to portray Fulani bad.

“You as journalists, have you ever investigated who they arraigned in court after the drama, if any, did the court convicts them? I challenged you the press to tell me any ethnic that does not have people with questionable character. Are they not arrested by security agencies, did you ever hear security describing their ethnic group? Why are they doing it to Fulani even in the drama you didn’t see the picture of the actor asking them questions, it’s only a black mail.”

He added that the farmers and herders fracas had been politicised, recalling that the misunderstandings between the two groups was age longed with traditional ways of resolving them.

“But unlike before that these feuds happened and were resolved immediately, politicians now use it as ways of causing disaffections between Fulani race and other tribes.

“You will see someone taking pictures from accident scenes and before you know, post it on social media claiming Fulani herdsmen are responsible for the killings, it’s unfortunate.”he said.

Bodejo disclosed that his kinsmen, herders do not bear arms of any form except carrying the traditional sticks they were known for.

On the issue of the conteoversial plan by Federal government to establish ranches across the country known as Ruga, the Miyetti leader faulted northern governments at all levels for being insensitive to the plights of Fulani herdsmen in the country.

“The Nigerian government has been insensitive to the plights of Fulani herdsmen across the country in-spite contributing immensely to the nation’s economy through their held business.

“Let the Federal Government bring back the grazing reserves across the country. We have national and international cattle routes across the country, that have taken away by modern roads, These are the rights of Fulani as citizens. I agreed that cattle rearing is a personal business but governments must look for ways of easing business for these herders.If government can disbursed billions of Naira as loans to petty traders across the country which are personal business, then they (governments) should also look at what they can do to ease Fulani herders in their cattle rearing business’’ Bodejo stated.