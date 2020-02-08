Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop living in denial, as well as trivializing the security challenges confronting the country under his administration.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the President of attempting to award himself an unearned pass mark in the fight against insecurity in the country.

The opposition party noted that by allegedly resorting to self-praise, in the face of worsening security situation in the country, the president has allegedly, “ exhibited a devastating betrayal of the fundamental responsibilities of his office and this further confirms that he is indeed not in touch with the reality on ground and as such has no solutions to offer.”

According to the party, President Buhari made his unsupported claims at the time both the Senate and the House of Representatives, as well as other credible organisations in Nigeria, are also in unanimity in indicting his Presidency for failing to take steps to check acts of terrorism, banditry and violence in the country.”

The party further stated that while the President and his All Progressives Congress (APC) are busy with “ their failed publicity stunt on false performance claims,” various sections of the country are passing a vote of no confidence in the federal government, by setting up various security outfits such as Amotekun in the South West and Shege Ka Fasa in the north, to protect their territories.

“The fact is that no one is now left in doubt that the Buhari administration has reached the end of its capacity and should heed the call by Nigerians to take the exit door and allow more competent, patriotic and proactive hands to effectively tackle the situation at hand,” the PDP said.