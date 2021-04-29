From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A Kogi State People’s Democratic party women leader , Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has called on both the federal government and all Nigerians to stop the current blame game on the festering insecurity of lives and property in the country saying rather all hands must be on deck to confront the enemies of the country frontally.

The PDP women leader also called on those agitating to secede from Nigeria to desist forthwith stressing that splitting the country into parts will create more problems that no one could tell the end.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in lokoja on Thursday, Princess Adejoh said the security of the country has been so despicable that there is no where that is safe and the terrorists and bandits seem to be having the upper hand because the citizens are blaming the government and government in turn blaming the citizens

While saying she was deeply touched while watching recently some kidnapped school children on TV begging profusely for rescue, she said something must be done urgently by the federal government to put this ugly trends to a halt.

The statement reads in part : ” It is time to end the blame game now , let us unite as one indivisible people to confront frontally the enemies who are ranging terribly to cause us more pains and anguish

“This blame game is a distraction and a very strong reason why things are getting out of control.

Citizens should stop blaming leaders and leaders should likewise stop blaming her citizens.

“Aportioning blame makes us lose focus. it makes us enemies of ourselves and distracted. How can two enemies go to fight a common enemy and expect to win?

The only way to win their common enemy is to unite and go against that enemy frontally

“Over time, it appears the more we blame each other, the more we lose focus, making poor decisions and we bleed in the process.

Also, while we are busy blaming each other, the enemy is gaining momentum, cashing in on our lack of unity and focus, penetrating our villages and advancing into our cities, making life unbearable for everyone.

” This is not the time to play politic with our destiny as a nation, these shedding of innocent blood must stop now and i plead with Nigerians to profer practical solutions to end this menace and our leaders must be large hearted enough to work on these suggestions.

“I urge those calling for secession to please drop the Idea ,no matter how bitter they may feel, I think it is far better to stay together as a united country than split because if we forcefully split , no one may tell what the end may portend.We have only one country, let’s be wise, let’s salvage what we have. Let honestly agree to work on what we have now”. the statement added