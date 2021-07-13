From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed relief items to 2, 238 persons affected by the recent attack on Dabna community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State by bandits.

NEMA’s Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, who delivered the items yesterday sympathized with them over the unfortunate incident.

Represented by the Agency’s Head of Yola Operations, Midala Iliya Anuhu, he said the items were approved based on joint assessment conducted with officials of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in the aftermath of the attack on the community to provide immediate succor to the affected persons.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq were concerned about the plights of the affected persons and therefore activated NEMA to immediately support them with the relief items.

Responding on behalf of Dabna Community, the District Head of Dugwaba, Chief Simon Buba appreciated the Federal Government for the relief items delivered through NEMA.

He however, appealed for more supports to safeguard the community and enable the affected persons rebuild their damaged homes and restore their livelihoods.

The items which were distributed to 373 households were 500 (12.5kg) bags of rice, 500 (12.5kg) bags of maize, 500Bags (25kg) bags of beans, 50 cartons of seasoning, 50 (20litres) kegs of vegetable oil, 100 cartons of powder milk, 100 carton of beverage (Milo), 30 bags of Salt, 800 pieces of Mattresses, 800 pieces of blankets, 800 pieces of nylon mats, 500 pieces of men’s wear, 500 pieces of Women’s wear, 500 pieces of Children’s Wear, 50 rolls of diapers, 100 cartons of toilet soap and 100 cartons of detergents.