Abdulfatai Abdulsalami, Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has advocated the development of home grown solution to tackle the country’s security challenges.

The Sultan was spoke at a Town Hall meeting on security organised by the Sultanate Council in collaboration with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Sokoto.

Sa’ad Abubakar, who is also the President General of the Islamic Council of Nigeria expressed concerns over the rising security threat in the North West and said there was the need for greater collaboration between political and traditional leaders in finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

He expressed disappointment over alleged involvement of some traditional rulers in aiding armed bandits in parts of Zamfara and demanded the prosecution of traditional rulers caught supporting banditry and other criminal activities.

Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal said Nigeria should strengthen her security institutions.

The governor lamented the shortage of manpower in Nigeria’s security establishments saying there was the need for total reinforcement of personnel.

Tambuwal also called for increased funding for the military, and proper intelligence gathering and collaborating with traditional institutions for better results in the fight against insurgents and crime.

Speakers at the meeting include, Rtd General Ishola Williams; Emir of Zamfara,Muhammad Attahiru Ahmad and Prof. Tukur Baba of Federal University Birnin Kebbi.