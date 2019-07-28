Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday that the governors of the South West region have agreed to launch a new security architecture in August.

Governor Makinde, who was speaking at a special thanksgiving service in honour of his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan, said that Oyo State would equally launch a state-wide security system before his 100 days in office.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Governor Makinde as saying that the governors of South-West states have been meeting to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the region.

The governor said: “I and other governors of the South West, have met on how to launch a new security architecture before the end of August 2019. The first 100 days of this government will be on the 5th of September and before the 5th of September, we will launch a new security architecture in Oyo state.”

Governor Makinde was reacting to a section of the homily by the officiating clergy, Venerable Samuel Osungbeju, which harped on the rising waves of insecurity in the land.

The governor, who also took time to dwell on the four key pillars of his administration, including security, health, education and economy, said that his government would strengthen supervision and monitoring of the implementation of health and education policies.

According to him, the government would also direct energy in the way of job creation to ensure that the teeming population of jobless youths are taken care of.

Governor Makinde said that having cancelled the N3,000 education levy imposed on students by the immediate past administration, his government would ensure strict monitoring of the improved monthly subvention which will soon be provided for the schools.

According to him, the government was intent on ensuring the smooth running of schools but will also put in place a monitoring system that would ensure efficiency.

He said that his administration decided to cancel the levies hitherto imposed on students of public schools to allow many indigent students have access to free education.

Speaking on the health situation, the governor said that what he met on ground was more of window dressing, adding that the past administration spent money in some of the sectors without monitoring its effectiveness.

He said: “I have visited Adeoyo State Hospital and I will soon be visiting other state hospitals in Igbeti, Saki, Ogbomoso, and Oyo. What I saw at Adeoyo was more of window dressing. The radiography machine has never worked since it was installed.

“It means that the past government spent some money in the health sector but they did not monitor the implementation. If it is only monitoring we can achieve, we would have done well for the health sector in Oyo State.”

In his sermon, Venerable Osungbeju called for love and tolerance among Nigerians, adding that people should always show love to other fellow human beings.

“No nation or state can prosper and develop without love among its people,” he said, adding that incessant maiming and killing of innocent citizens across the country called for concerted prayers and divine intervention.

The event was also attended by the wife of Governor Makinde, Tamunominini, a Commissioner-designate, Chief Bayo Lawal and former first lady of the state, Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja among other dignitaries.