Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has said insecurity had taken a huge toll on all sectors in Nigeria, saying no sector has been spared with the rising scourge. He declared that the rising spate of insecurity across the country could only be tackled with state or regional police, which, according to him, is one of the contents of regionalism.

Speaking on Friday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the 2022 edition of Olumo festival, Adams expressed displeasure at the security situation in the country, maintaining that efforts should be made to address the security situation once and for all.

“With the present situation in Nigeria, it is no doubt that insecurity has taken a toll on all sectors in the country, and there is need for us to address the ugly situation once and for all.” The Yoruba generalissimo added that promotion of Yoruba culture and festivals across the South-West was part of the tools for the liberation of Yoruba race. He urged traditional rulers in the region to perform their statutory roles as custodian of culture and tradition.

“There are several spiritual benefits we derive from celebrating these festivals. We have also used these festivals as part of our sacrifices to the deities in order to connect to the spiritual realm”. While explaining the reason for celebrating the festival, he stated that Lisabi/Olumo festival remains one of the most celebrated festivals in Egba land, adding that the festival showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Egba people.

“By celebrating Lisabi and Olumo festival, we have rekindled the hope of the Egba people. We have also reinvent the glory of their past heritages. Egba is notably one of the leading and historic towns among the nucleus of the Yoruba race”.

“The beauty of their tradition is expressed in the way they celebrate their ancestors. In history, Lisabi was truly a great progenitor of the Egba people. His footprints remained evergreen in the minds of all indigenes of the town.

Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, applauded Aare Gani Adams for his commitment to using the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) to spread the gospel of cultural promotion across the South-West.

The Egba monarch added that the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) under Adams had transformed greatly to become a force to be reckoned with by using festivals and cultural promotion as tools to drive the tourism sectors across the South-West.

Traditional rulers at the event include, Alagura of Gbagura, Oba Saburi Babajide Bakre, Olu of Itori, Oba Fatai Akamo, and members of Egba Council of Chiefs. Also at the event were members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Oodua People’s Congress.