Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has donated 98 vehicles to security agencies in the state as part of efforts to curb banditry, especially in the eastern axis of the state.

Governor Tambuwal who presented the vehicles to the security heads said they were procured by the state government in collaboration with the 23 local government councils in the state.

He urged them to work together and share intelligence among themselves to ensure effective security in the state; the governor said the donation was informed in order to compliment the effort of the federal government in fighting insecurity in the country.

Tambuwal while thanking the security agencies in the state for their sacrifies and tireless effort at restoring peace and order in the state, said very soon the state government will set up a fully equipped Communication Control Center to enable citizens interface effectively with security operatives.

He assured people in the state of government’s resolve to tackle the problem of insecurity, stressing that his administration will continue to support the security agencies to overcome the security challenges in the state.

Giving kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving him audience and responding proactively, Governor Tambuwal also urged the federal government to recruit more manpower into the security agencies in the state.

He thanked the security agencies in the state for their synergy and cooperation with the state government’s policies and programmes.

The governor thanked the state task force committee on COVID-19 for its work in collaborating with security agencies in the state on the lockdown and curfew imposed by the state government.

Governor Tambuwal advised the elite and people of the state to stop playing politics with issues of health, security and traditional institutions.

He also charged social critics to fear Allah to and desist from writing false information as he is ready to welcome constructive criticisms against the development of the state.

In his remarks the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Manir Dan Iya said the vehicles were fully equipped with communication gadgets and will be distributed to police, army, civil defence and the DSS.

He thanked the governor for approving the purchase of the vehicles.

Receiving the vehicles on behalf of the security chiefs in the state, the AIG Zone 10, Muhammad A Mustapha, thanked the state government for the gesture and assured that the vehicles will be put to judicious use by the agencies that assured will also redouble their effort in maintaining peace and order in the state.