Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

As part of efforts to tackle insecurity in the Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has inaugurated the state community policing advisory committee, (SCPAC).

The governor, while inaugurating the committee members on Wednesday in Sokoto reiterated his advocacy for community policing.

Tambuwal, while commending the Federal Government for establishing the Police Trust Fund, also applauded the security operatives in the state, for their synergy in enforcing the inter-state border closure, to check-mate the spread of Coronavirus pandemic across the state.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, representing North West geo-political zone, DIG Abdul Dahiru Danwawu, maintained that the establishment of the advisory committee was aimed at bringing policing to the people and closing perceived gap between the public and the police.

“SCPAC will coordinate and deal with community policing matters. In the order of hierarchy, the Commissioner of Police will on behalf of the committee report to the state security council, chaired by the governor of the state.”

DIG Danwawu, however, solicit for every community support in checkmating crimes, by identifying bad eggs in their respective communities.

Members of the advisory committee include heads of security agencies in the state, chairman, council of traditional rulers, the commissioner of police, who is to co-chair of the committee.

Others are one representative each from the Nigerian Council of Islamic Affairs, the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, state chairman, Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), and one representative each from the three senatorial districts in the state.