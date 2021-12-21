Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini on Tuesday warned that there would be no hiding place for criminal elements in the State as the House pass the Taraba State Administration of Criminal Justice Bill, 2019 into law.

Speaking shortly after the passage of the Bill with overwhelming support of the members, the Speaker stated that the courts are now sufficiently empowered for speedy dispensation of justice.

Kunini who said that the hands of the judges in the State were tied because of bottlenecks and encumbrances in the speedy dispensation of justice in their courts in the past said these new development with ease the awaiting trial phenomenon.

“With the passage of this Bill into law today, there will be no hiding place for criminals in the State because it has empowered the judges to dispense justice speedily.

“The purpose of this Bill is to ensure that the system of administration of criminal justice in the State promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, protection of society from criminals among other amazing benefits.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the courts, law enforcement agencies and other authorities or persons involved in criminal justice administration in the State to ensure compliance with the provisions of the law to rid the State of criminal elements.

“As we are all well aware, out correctional centers are overfilled with persons awaiting trials. Hopefully, a system of speedy dispensation of justice will curb this menace as well” Kunini said.

The Speaker also thanked his colleagues for their support and cooperation which led to the passage of the 177-page Bill, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Mella Orngu, to produce clean copies of the Bill for Accent by the state Governor Darius Ishaku.