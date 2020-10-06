Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State chapter, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to raise his game in securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

CAN chairman for the state, Rev. Philip Micah Doppah, stated this, yesterday, while preaching at a combined and thanksgiving service of Tekan-Ekwa, held in Jalingo.

Doppah said the failure to effectively handle Nigeria’s security challenges had posed a big threat to food security and warned that the country was heading towards mass hunger if the President failed to stop the activities of Boko Haram, killings in Southern Kaduna, and of bandits in various parts of the country.

He decried the continuous attacks on farmers by headsmen and ethnic clashes in parts of Nigeria, saying these had dire effects on food production. The cleric said food scarcity could further weaken the economy and appealed to the president to live up to his oath of office to protect lives and property.

Doppah said on the two occasions that Boko Haram attacked Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, the country was exposed to an international embarrassment.

He called on President Buhari to improve the security situation in the country to redeem the bad image of the country.

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishuku, who spoke at the event said his government was doing everything possible to address the security situation in the state and called on the clergy and lay faithful to pray for the government to succeed in bringing lasting peace to all communities in the state.