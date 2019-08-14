From Fred Itua, Abuja

Tiv Youth Council, has called on the security agencies to investigate the alleged involvement of Governor Darius Ishaku in the Julian/Tiv crisis in Taraba State

A statement by the national president of the council, Mr. Mike Chivir Msuaan, said the Tiv nation cannot continue to be a cannon fodder for the unity of the country. “The Tiv Youth Council, like all concerned patriots, has watched with patriotic pain and disenchantment the persistent wars between the Tiv and the Jukun in Taraba State which have intensified lately.

“A cursory assessment will reveal that hundreds of lives have been lost within a short period, while property worth millions of naira has been wantonly destroyed.

“The recent rape, maiming and killing of helpless Tiv students and staff of the Federal University, Wukari, is indeed, one too many, deserving thorough investigation by the security agencies, so as to bring about enduring solutions to peace.

“The Jukun militia has remained irrepressibly resurgent, consistently coming up with sophisticated weapons, dreaded attack techniques, and in several instances, kitted as men of the Nigerian Army.

“Our incontrovertible findings from this painstaking inquest revealed that powerful individuals with political leanings are funding, training and arming the Jukun militia.

“Principally, the governor of Taraba State, Mr. Darius Ishaku, has remained silent. This has provided cover for the Jukun militia, while also playing the ostrich, instead of addressing the matter as the chief security officer of the state.

“Their prime objective, aside ethnic dominance, is to stir dissent against the government by raising the tempo of war to an inferno’s pitch, thereby fuelling national insecurity for political gains just to paint the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government in negative light. “We, herein, particularly invite the relevant security agencies to immediately proceed with a thorough investigation of Governor Darius Ishaku in the interest of peace.

“We strongly believe that the Tiv and Jukun can harmoniously live in peace as has been the case in past, if these political masterminds fuelling the war are isolated and dealt with.”

However, Governor Ishaku has dismissed their claims. Spokesman to the Governor, Bala Dan Abu in a chat with Daily Sun, said the accusations were unfounded.

He insisted that Governor Ishaku was doing everything within his powers and in partnership with his colleague from Benue State, to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the two states.

He said: “Governor Ishaku has held series of meetings with the two sides and he has called on them to allow peace to reign. He has held about four meetings already. It is wrong to accuse him of anything by anyone.”