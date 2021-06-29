From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following the rise in the wave of attacks on social gatherings in the state, the Taraba State Police command on Tuesday urged residents to always notify the police for security at social gatherings to avoid incessant breakdown of law and order.

The command’s spokesperson DSP David Misal who disclosed this at a press briefing in Jalingo said that the state Commissioner of police has ordered DPOs to check such activities in their respective divisions.

“The attention of the Taraba State Police Command has been drawn to the incessant get together party attacks among youths in various locations in the State. Information at the disposal of the Command indicates that most of the attacks occurred during birthday parties/social gathering among various youth groups and most often result to serious injuries, destruction of public property or lost of lives, while Arms such as knives, cutlasses machetes and other dangerous weapons are peddled into the event grounds to cause mayhem.

“Most of the gatherings are done without seeking for Police clearance nor security coverage, and such attacks have been causing panic and apprehension among the residents of the State.

“In as much as the Nigeria constitution guarantees freedom of peaceful assembly, it should be noted that breach of the provision of the constitution as it concerns peaceful conduct of any assembly is a crime and dangerous to peaceful co-existence. Consequently, and in order to guarantee public safety, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders and DPO’s to monitor all social gatherings, such as birthday parties, naming ceremonies among others, and where necessary, stop any party if there are indications that such event may cause breach of public peace.

“The command advises that the general public should apply for Police protection during such occasions wherever possible. Parents/ guardians are enjoined to monitor the activities of their wards, as the Command is working assiduously to ensure a crime free Taraba State” Misal said.

Daily Sun recall that a fallout at a naming ceremony in Jalingo recently precipitated a crisis that led to some fatalities and massive destruction of property in the state capital.

