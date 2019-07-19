Henry Umahi

Professor Philip Njemanze is the chairman, Association of Catholic Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (ACMPN), Owerri Archdiocese, and Global Prolife Alliance (GPA).

In this chat, he argued that the rested Ruga project is not the answer to Nigeria’s insecurity challenge.

What’s your take on the suspended Ruga project?

The Ruga settlements will not address the issue of insecurity. In fact, it is a distraction and should not be implemented. It is illegal both under the Nigerian constitution and the UN Declaration on the Right of Indigenous Peoples 2007. So, it should not come up again under any guise.

How can government solve the insecurity challenge in the country?

It is a foreign war to capture Nigeria’s food security. We must retain control of our food by securing our natural seed market and banning GMO crops. Insecurity is targeted at Nigeria’s food security.

Do you think the Buhari government can give Nigerians better life?

If they can provide security, then there can be progress for all.

Away from Nigeria and insecurity, the Igbo have always insisted that they are Jews. What is your take?

In my book, ‘Igbo Mediators of Yahweh: Culture of life,’ all about? the simple message I am trying to pass is that Jesus wu onye Owerri (Jesus is an Owerri man). He is an Igbo man; he was born here. He grew up here, he worked here and all the scriptures of the New Testament and the works of Christ took place here, in Owerri. The Bible itself in the New Testament was written here in Owerri. This sounds strange and controversial when related to what we already know. The Bible we are reading is a creation of the white man. We understand that King James of Britain wrote a version. We need more people, more scholars to come into this and know the correct Igbo.

What you are reading today is not the correct Igbo. All the Igbo cities, their names are wrong. What does Onitsha mean? It means nothing. The correct meaning is ‘Ani otu ocha’, the land of white sands, because when you are going to Lagos by bus and you are seeing on the left white sands, on the right white sands as you cross the river. It is because of the white sand that floods the place that it is called such. That is what you call the Antioch in the Bible. That is how the word came about; they just took the consonants and vowelised it wrongly. You see, Owerri doesn’t mean anything; it is ‘Owe Eri’, leader from time immemorial, depicting the title of David, Di wu edu. You hear of Ihiala, that is ‘Ihe ala’ where light sparked from surround and then the person you call Saul fell and the voice said ‘Saa olu’. Almost all cities in Igbo land are wrongly called. Emekuku, there is nothing like that. It means, ‘E zuo onu emekoo ukwu’, that is Zion in the Bible. That is where you had the great temple. Before the new Temple was built here in Owerri, the old temple was just at Okitankwo, which does not mean anything. The correct thing is ‘Aku otu nkwo’- the riverside of baptism, where they had the baptism of John, ‘Juo aha nna’. When you get to Emekuku, you see a place they call Azaregbelu. It is ‘Azara egbe elu’, a place of ascension to heaven, the hill of ascension and on the other side you will see nkwo Emeke, which is ‘nkwo eme eke’- the baptism of regeneration of John.

What inspired you to write the book?

There are two major aspects to it. It is scientific, that I know. I am a professor of Medicine, so I know exactly that the scientific information does not conform to the white man’s story. It is not possible. They were not here when all these things were happening and they were or are claiming to be here. So, we know that genetically and scientifically, it is impossible for the white man to be a Jew because when the Jews, the first of God’s creation, ‘nde ji uwa’, were here, that the ancient Jews built up, the white man was not in existence. So, he couldn’t have been a Jew. It is not possible. All the things he is claiming are not things that belong to him scientifically. There is no way that he can prove it.

How did the white man highjack everything and changed the narrative?

What happened was that Igbo people ruled the whole of the world. England, ‘nga ala n’ide’, Ireland, ‘Ire ala n’ide’ – tongue-like land by the riverside, Wales, ‘Owa ala Ose’ channel lands at the riverside, Scotland, ‘Esekota ala n’ide’ ‘small joined lands by the river’, Germany, ‘Ugo ora ama na ya, the district of the indigenous people of God, ‘nde itilisi oke ana’- Italy, ‘nde Chi ani’- China, the people of God, ‘nde Emerikota’- America ‘united people’. All over the world, Igbo ruled. That is why they used the word, ‘nde ji uwa’ (Jews). But what happened was that there was a Kagan empire, this Kagan empire or Kazaria, as it was called in the ancient times, an empire which was the most powerful in the world and it was actually ran by the people you call Aguleri – agu ala Eri, meaning the land of brave people of the Ancient of Days. They had the white people who lived with them, the white Kazars, and the black Kazars were the leaders of the society and so when in a war, the black Kazars were overthrown and sacked, the while Kazars took over their religion, their language and what they could make out. This was how white Judaism started. These people were from Turkey. However, later on, because the Igbo people had conquered Germany, dealt with the rebellion that was coming from Germany years later, when Hitler came to power he asked where are those people who conquered Germany? They said those people are now answering Jews and are everywhere. He now started pouncing on the white Jews and killing them. That was the origin of the holocaust but the holocaust was what they did to the Igbo, ‘Oholo oku a si e ti osa’, the hole of fire they commanded they should put the people in. People were burnt on crosses and sent out of Europe. White people overthrew us and we came here ‘Oke nna’- Canaan, the place God promised us and this place is called ‘I zara eli’ or Israel and we built the great empire of Israel and here in Owerri we have the capital, ‘Iyi erusala m’ (evil should not touch me) – Jerusalem. The first King of Jerusalem was ‘Di wu edo’- David and he was the first king from the series of ‘nde ji isi eze’- the sons of Jesse.

What have the reactions to your book been so far?

This is question is quite interesting. Actually, I was a guest lecturer at the Agbogidi lecture that was held at the Igbo Institute, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. The Obi of Onitsha was also there. The book was well received. Every Igbo that listened to this got stunned. The same thing happened at Awka where I was the guest lecturer at the Institute of African Studies which brought together all the Professors in History and Languages in that conference and it was also very well received. The problem is not that Igbo scholars are not receiving the book very well, but the challenge is that they will now have to go and change everything that they have learnt on which they have acquired their doctorate degrees. It will require a systemic change. It is even a task that goes beyond our own environment because we really have to change everything. That is just the truth and it is not just one or two persons work. It is going to involve a whole legionnaire of people. Unfortunately for us, we don’t have the governance structure to make this happen. Once we have a governance structure that makes real sense in terms of bringing in people together in form of institutes, holding seminars and conferences, we will now be able to do things and turn things around and prove it to the world. The financial benefits are huge. In fact, many people in the world know that what they are saying is not true. Academics know this. In fact, my white friends whom I attended school together with, some of them have since become professors in different spheres know this because when they read this they know that it is not possible for whites to have been there in the first place.

This work could pitch you against Christians, particularly Catholics even as a Catholic faithful. What do you think?

I am a very strong Catholic but many people do not know this. Before I said this, the Pope had already said so. Pope Paul, the Sixth, was the person who had already told them that they were telling lies that the present Jerusalem was the ancient City of Jerusalem. In fact, he even told people claiming to be Jews that they are not Jews (Rev 2:9, 3:9). That was why when the Catholic Church wanted to make him a Saint, (though canonised now), before then anytime they call him up all the people claiming to be Jews will go out demonstrating, that he is anti-Semitic. Why? It is because the Pope said that they are not saying the truth. He was a great intellectual. The Pope at the level of the Catholic Church at the Papacy was already saying this. Pope Urban said the same thing. He told them when the Knights of St. John wanted to go and fight for Jerusalem when the Turks invaded it not to waste their time because there is nothing to fight for, and it is a fake place. The people also now know that Jerusalem is a fake place.

So, by your own account, going to Jerusalem for pilgrimage is like putting something on nothing?

It should not be there in the first place. It is a hoax. It is not the ancient city of Jerusalem. If you want to make a pilgrimage to Jerusalem come to Owerri that is where the ancient city of Jerusalem is.

What is your message to the Igbo concerning this book?

We need to re-write our history. Every Igbo man needs to have a copy of the book which is sold all over the world. What I have done is to lay the foundation on how the ancient Igbo people wrote. Now, having decoded this, you can use that system to understand many other things, including what is written on the door of your grandfather’s house. You can decode the carvings on the kola offering wooden plate. You will be able to decode every written material you can find around you. We need to get to work to archive our past and bring out the facts of our past to reconstruct for the future.