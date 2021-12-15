From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A ten-man Chinese delegation will be visiting Nigeria on Saturday and the following week to meet with the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, over the increasing rate of insecurity in the country.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, disclosed the development in Abuja during the presentation of October 1 Scholarship China-Nigeria Friendship to 50 students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Cui who said the security situation in the country is critical, disclosed that the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping and the Chinese Central Government, is really concerned about the situation in Nigeria.

The Chinese envoy added that it is not only the Nigerian people and the Nigerian Government that are concerned about the situation in the country, but also Chinese nationals in Nigeria.

“So, we are working hard from the Embassy on how we can get support from China. I know the situation here in Nigeria is really very, very critical. It is not about image, not about reputation, I think that it really concerned every Nigerian and I do believe this issue is not only about the Nigerian people and government, but also, it needs international support.

“We think that how can we get reliable, qualified and also interested partner from the international community, and I reported to Beijing that we have to do something for Nigeria.

“So, now, the central government made a decision to send a high-level delegation from the criminal investigation experts. They have raw experience to come to Nigeria to talk to the people, talk to the government and find a way to work together to overcome the challenges they are facing.

“Four persons will arrive this Saturday and the rest six will be next week. So, ten persons will be in Nigeria, supporting the efforts by the Nigerian Government,” Cui said.

Cui further said he believed the move was a good beginning so that the experts and the government can discuss the current situation and how they can find a way out of the security situation.

“This is really for the people,” the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria stated.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of the ABU, Professor Kabiru Bala, while speaking on the security situation around the campus, said immediately the authorities started seeing signs of insecurity around the institution, the management sought audience with the IGP and other government security agencies.

Bala, while saying that the response was appreciated, added that the IGP sent a lot of reinforcement around the campus, including equipment and men.

“So far, the campus is fairly secured. So far, so good,” Bala said.