By Gyang Bere, Jos

A Catholic Priest and Rector of Saint John Vianney Minor Seminary Barkin Ladi, Plateau State, Rev. Fr. Gideon Pwakim said despite the security challenges bedeviling the country, there is high hope for a new Nigeria if reconciliation between the Christians and Muslims is give top priority. He noted that Christianity and Islam was the best two gifts that civilization brought to Nigeria and said if the adherence of both religions can read and meditate on the two Holy Books and learn to respect each other, there will be hope for a brighter Nigeria. Rev. Fr. Pwakim who holds a Doctorate Degree in Theology from Sankt Georgen University, Frankfurt, Germany, stated this yesterday during the unveiling of a book titled, “The Persistence of Religious Violence in Northern Nigeria and Search for Peaceful Coexistence: A Theological Perspective” which he authored. He noted that he was inspired to write the book due to the prevalence of Religious violence in Northern Nigeria to proffer solution which he believes will create the peaceful atmosphere for a brighter Nigeria.

“A new Nigeria is possible, as a Priest, I am a preacher of hope and I am hopeful that we can get it as a nation. The future is brighter, all we need is to be honest to each other and be truthful, then we can get a new Nigeria.

“The Bible and the Quran are the best two gifts that civilization has given Nigeria. If we read through them, meditates on them as Christians and Muslims and respect each other, we will have a better and a peaceful country.”

Pwakim who was affected by the 2001 Jos crises said he was motivated to put his thoughts into written form because a deliberate effort has not been taken to reconcile the aggrieved groups, hence the book laid down the process of reconciliation.

“I was motivated by the persistence crises in Northern Nigeria and I was personally affected by the 2001 Jos crises. The book look into the ethno religious violence that took place in Plateau State and proffer solution to the problem.

“The process of reconciliation were clearly laid out; like in reconciliation you need acknowledgement. There is need to for people to sit down and look at issues and see where they have wrong each other and apologize to each other; that will help them reconcile. If you have a situation where everybody is claiming to be victim, that will not help in addressing the issues.”