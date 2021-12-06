From Fred Itua, Abuja and Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The planned 2022 national population census may suffer a major setback if the insecurity across the country is not contained.

President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government had budgeted N178.09 billion for the national population and housing census in the 2022 budget.

He is expected to issue a proclamation before the end of 2021 or early next year, to enable the Commission kick off the exercise.

Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, last week, revealed that the commission had almost concluded the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in 772 local government areas. Two local government areas are outstanding.

NPC chairman revealed that the inability of the commission to demarcate the two outstanding local government areas in Borno and Kaduna states was as a result of severe security challenges being witnessed in the affected areas.

“Out of 10 wards in Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, we have only been able to demarcate two because of security challenges in those wards; the second is in Abadan in Borno; the security challenge there is heavy and we couldn’t even go there at all.”

Kwarra told Daily Sun that President Buhari has been foot dragging in issuing a proclamation because of worsening insecurity.

The NPC scribe said the commission was worried that some states in the South East, one state in theNorth Central, four in North West and one in North East may not be accessible by enumerators and census officers during the exercise.

He listed Imo and Ebonyi states in South East; Niger State in North Central; Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara States in North West and Borno State in North East. He added that parts of Yobe might be affected too.

The commissioner said NPC might be forced to deploy electronic technology to retrieve data from the areas if the security challenges persist.

He gave a hint that NPC would settle for electronic services during the exercise in 2022 if a proclamation is issued.

The national commissioner said: “NPC is ready to conduct census in 2022. Though the money budgeted in the 2022 Appropriation Bill is insufficient, we will get support from some foreign donors and other development partners.

“That is not our challenge in the commission. Our big headache is insecurity. Some states in many parts of the country can’t be reached. The insecurity is very bad. Our officers on the field can’t get to some areas and we are scared that things can get worse.

“We don’t have any insecurity challenge that will threaten the exercise in the South South and South West. Our challenges are majorly in the South East – Ebonyi and Imo are hotspots.”

Meanwhile, former minister of power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, has knocked the National Assembly’s oversight functions, saying the parliamentary duty was largely to extort money from any organisation they visit.

He said instead of serving a good purpose which the oversight function is intended, least qualified persons handpicked by governors to represent their states in the National Assembly cause more harm than good to Nigeria’s already bad system.

The ex-minister spoke at the third Joint Council of Knights convention hosted by the Diocese of Awka, Anglican Communion, at Emmaus House. The theme of the convention, Earnestly Contend for the Faith, was taken from Jude chapter 3.

Nebo, former vice chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), claimed that the lawmakers who he described as governors’ stooges, harass universities and other institutions if they failed to give them money during their oversight functions.

