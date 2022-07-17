From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has lamented the continued spate of insecurity in Nigeria, stressing that it has now reached a stage where threats of attacks are no longer speculative.

Chairman of CAN in Benue State, Rev. Akpen Leva stated this on Sunday at the end of the seven-day interdenominational church service it organized in collaboration with the state government to pray and fast for the challenges confronting the nation.

“We have reached a stage where threats of attacks no longer remain speculative. If you hear of threats if attacks on a given community, it certainly happens. Speculations are no longer speculations but true happening.”

Leva who decried the worsening insecurity in the country regretting that no one sleeps with his two eyes closed any longer, therefore urged all christians to remain vigilant and be ready to defend themselves at all times so as not to be taken unawares.

“No one embarks on a journey and knows whether he would come back to meet his people. It is quite pathetic that no one is safe in his house. Reports of attacks have remained on the increase. If you’re traveling on the road, rail, water or air, you’re never sure of getting to your destination.

“This is the time we should be ready at anytime to defend ourselves through legitimate means. Since government has refused to protect us, I therefore encourage you to provide internal security for your houses and for your churches even as I encourage you to be watchful as you pray for divine protection.

“Security affects everybody and we shouldn’t submit ourselves to be killed by agents of the devil. Remember that only the living will worship God. When you are killed, you will no longer worship him. Always protect yourself with legitimate means,” Leva counselled.

On his part, Governor Samuel Ortom, who was represented by the Chief of Staff (CoS), Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, commended the church for its sustained support to his administration since inception over seven years ago.

The Governor blamed the inability of his administration to pay workers salaries as and when due on the inability of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to remit funds to the federation account as well as the low income generation which he noted, is as a result of worsening insecurity in the state.

He charged Christians to rise up and defend themselves against invaders whose main agenda is to take over their God-given land from them.

Ortom who described the reintroduction of the Water Resources Bill now before the National Assembly vowed that his administration would continue to resist the bill.