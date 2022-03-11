From John Adams, Minna

It was another day of bloody attack in Niger state as gunmen in the large numbers invaded the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement in Sarkinpawa the headquarters of Munya local government area and three of the worshippers.

The attack which the Church said occurred on Monday night when the members were sleeping in the church house, left eight other members of the church abducted.

The gunmen were said to have defied the presence of both the military and mobile policemen stationed at Sarkinpawa as they successfully carried out the raid.

Although the mobile policemen were said to have mobilized and rushed to the church, the gunmen had already left with their victims and ran into the bush.

Those killed were trying to escape when the gunmen open fire and killed them on the spot.

The remains of those killed, according to source close to the church have been buried in Sarkinpawa.

Meanwhile the gunmen have demanded N250m ransom for the released of their victims.

It was also gathered that there was pandemonium at Fuka in the Paikoro local government area of the state on Friday when gunmen in their numbers invaded the community in broad day light.

It could not be confirm at the time of filing this report the number of casualty or number of those kidnapped.