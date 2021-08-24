BY PHILIP NWOSU

The Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-olu has called on the military to strategise and think towards a multi dimensional approach of resolving Nigeria’s security problems.

The governor spoke at the 2021 operations planning cadre of the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army explaining that the current security challenges being faced by the country have brought to fore the existing gaps in approaches and responses to the problems

Governor Sanwo-Olu called for a whole system approach towards solving the security problems bedeviling Nigeria, pointing out that no single security agency possess all the skills and ability to protect Nigeria.

The Lagos State governor said there is need to update and upgrade Nigeria’s security architecture to enhance and keep to the evolving demands and threats that Nigeria face today.

He urged the security agencies to work together for the common goal, adding that no single security agency possess all the required skills and ability to sustainably secure the country.

He said: “All security agencies putting their hearts and minds together to surmount any and all of the challenges we are facing today.

“I am aware that our COAS, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya has taken this into cognisance and is prioritising integration of the NA operations and responses into a larger vision of a comprehensively secure Nigeria and of course, Lagos.



“This explains why his vision for NA as often said by the GOC “A professional NA ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria.” This vision also very aptly informs the theme of the planning cadre which is “enhancing multi-agency cooperation in contemporary security environment.”

“I am glad to note that this year’s operations planning cadre has an expanded audience covering all security agencies. Such cooperation by all, will certainly go a long way towards addressing the identified and emerging gaps in the security and protection of life and property not only in Lagos State but in the country as a whole.

“Therefore, this string understanding and appreciation of the NA’s place within the larger security architecture is very much welcome and will no doubt play a critical positive role in the outcomes we are seeing and expecting at various theatres of operation across the nooks ans crannies of our country.

“It is therefore my hope and belief that every other security and law enforcement agency in the country will demonstrate a similar appreciation of this kind of cooperation and collaboration required to decisively defeat the forces of violence and criminality that are around all of us today.”

“The importance of this training and indeed all other forms of training to the attainment of the COAS’ vision and maintenance of law and order cannot therefore be over emphasised.”

Earlier the General Officer Commanding 81 Division Major General Lawrence Fejokwu said if the vision of the Army Chief is to be achieved the force must stand on the cardinal pillars of Professionalism, Readiness, Sound Administration and Cooperation, adding that there is need to groom Nigerian Army officers’ with necessary skills in the planning and execution of operations in the light of current security challenges in the Division’s Area of Responsibilities and Nigeria at large.

The GOC said that the Operations Planning Cadre is aimed at improving the professional efficiency and harmonious relationship between the Nigerian Army and other stakeholders in promoting synergy in addressing all forms of internal security challenges that may arise in Lagos State and environs.