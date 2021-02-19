By Lukman Olabiyi

The national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex governor of Lagos State, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday broke his silence over current security challenges facing the country.

Tinubu who attended 8-day fidau

prayer of ithe late first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande along side other South West political leaders, like Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, ex Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, former Inspector General of Police, Musliu Smith, traditional rulers, religion leaders and others, was moved to speak after the National Chief Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdurrahman Hamad challenged them to rise up to the issue of insecurity in the country.

The Islamic cleric, Hamad in his preaching, specifically called on Tinubu to speak up on the issue of insecurity.

He also called on governors Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu and others as well, who were present at the occasion to do the needful.

The event was also attended by former governor of Zafara State, Senator Ahmed Sanni Yerima.

Hamad while eulogiing the late Jakande said, if he was alive, he would have done something about the security challenges facing his domain.

He implored all the leaders to emulate the lifestyle of Jakande, noting that he dedicated all his life to service to humanity.

Hamad said that demise of Jakande have gave the leaders opportunity to prove their worth and surpassed his achievements if, they are ready to serve humanity as Jakande did.

Tinubu in his remark, said nobody can beat the record of the late Jakande because he was immortal.

He narrated how the deceased mentored and tutored him on politics and service to humanity.

Besides, the former Lagos governor also revealed how Jakande turned them down when they pressurised him to come and contest for president.

Tinubu showered encomiums on late Jakande for his contribution to Lagos and Nigeria as a whole, he described decease as core progressive.

In his words:”We have listen to the cleric.. , to our father who have gone to answer the call of Almighty Allah, we pray that God will forgive all his sins, accept him into

Aljannah firdaus… t it is not your lost but our lost. We cannot be all alive forever, Allah had destiny date that we will depart. Today is eight days, we all assemble here to pray for Alhaji Lateef kayode Jakande (LKJ) , well, if I start to write, I will write epistle, I am a luck one to grow under him, this is the house, I start to become a politician and my journey to political life, he said go, we need many like you, go to the senate and the rest is history. To our junior brothers and sisters, may God bless you, and set you on the right pact of success, Jakande has many children, not just you alone, we are, and we are truly is children. “Today, he is no more but he is still existing to the eternity, we pray for Lagos State, we pray for Nigeria to give us more people, more leaders that are prudent, honest, that give priority to the.. the future, looking at what will become the life of the children ; he converted three set of school classes for student in a day to single one, he converted so many hospitals, he is the most progressive individual that you ever have, progressive to the core. To all of us in Lagos, we have been extremely lucky to have him, extremely lucky to draw from the fountain of his knowledge, Nigeria equally is lucky but when the crisis of military and many other arises, we met him, we said, we want Jakande but he said, he is no longer interested in becoming the president in the midst of chaos, we told him, we wanted him to come and lead, he said no, the field is left for us, he has left an open field, there is no way, one can say, we will beat is record, he is already immortal, it is only from our own character , our vision that will drive our mission, Nigeria is currently, facing crisis ;crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security but God almighty, that made this country as one of the largest and most resource country, will protect us, I appeal, in his memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now, to ethnic, tribal and religion crisis, only God almighty Allah will judge your faith, only him that is perfect, only Allah will pray to, to direct us on the right pact, is left for you, left for us, left for me, left for you ulama too, ulamas you are very, very critical in present situation, your prayers, commitment, fasting, all the sermons should gear towards peace and stability. I heard when I came in, if there is crisis, where do we go, we will submerged entire West African, there will be no enough space to accommodate us, those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, effect of religion conflict, we never want it for Nigeria, we pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith put peace and bring peace unto this land, may Allah bless all of us ”

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu also eulogied the late Jakande, disclosed that the state government had made arrangement on to immortalise the first civilian Governor.