By Lukman Olabiyi

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday broke his silence over the current security challenges facing the country.

Tinubu who attended the 8-day fidau prayer of the first civilian governor of Lagos state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande alongside other South West political leaders, like Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, ex-Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith, traditional rulers, religious leaders and others, was moved to speak after the National Chief Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheikh Abdurrahman Hamad challenged them to rise up to the issue of insecurity in the country.

The Islamic cleric, Hamad in his preaching, specifically called on Tinubu to speak up on the issue of insecurity. He also called on Governors Fayemi, Sanwo-Olu and others who were present at the occasion to do the needful.

The event was also attended by former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sanni Yerima. Hamad while eulogising the late Jakande said, if he was alive, he would have done something about the security challenges facing his domain.

He implored all the leaders to emulate the lifestyle of Jakande, noting that he dedicated all his life to serve humanity. Hamad said that demise of Jakande has given the leaders opportunity to prove their worth and surpass his achievements if they are ready to serve humanity as Jakande did.

Tinubu in his remarks, said nobody can beat the record of the late Jakande because he was immortal. He narrated how the deceased mentored and tutored him on politics and service to humanity. Besides, the former Lagos governor also revealed how Jakande turned them down when they pressurised him to contest for president.

In his words, “We have listened to the cleric, to our father who has gone to answer the call of Almighty Allah, we pray that God will forgive all his sins, accept him into Aljannah firdaus. It is not your loss but our loss. We cannot be all alive forever, Allah had destined the date that we will depart. To all of us in Lagos, we have been extremely lucky to have him, extremely lucky to draw from the fountain of his knowledge, Nigeria equally is lucky but when the crisis of military and many others arose, we met him, we said, we want Jakande but he said, he is no longer interested in becoming the president in the midst of chaos, we told him, we wanted him to come and lead, he said no, the field is left for us, he has left an open field.

There is no way, one can say, we will beat his record. Nigeria is currently facing crisis; crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security but God almighty, that made this country as one of the largest and most resourceful country, will protect us. I appeal, in his memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now, to ethnic, tribal and religious crisis. I heard when I came in, if there is crisis, where do we go, we will submerge the entire West Africa, there will be no enough space to accommodate us, those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, effect of religious conflict, will never want it for Nigeria, we pray to God to strengthen our minds, guide our faith, put peace and bring peace unto this land, may Allah bless all of us”

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who also eulogised the late Jakande, disclosed that the state government had made arrangements to immortalise him.