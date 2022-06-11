From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Top officers in the Nigerian Army are set to storm Abuja next week for the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), second quarter conference to brainstorm on the security challenges bedeviling the country.

The conference schedule to hold at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, is expected to have all Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), General Officers Commanding(GOCs), commandants of army schools, operational commanders, directors among other top brass.

The five-day conference beginning June 13-17, according to the director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, would afford the army re-appraise its administrative activities in the past three months, evaluate all ongoing Nigerian Army operational engagements nationwide, with a view to making projections for the next quarter.

“The conference will also provide a platform for the COAS to effectively interact with Field Commanders. This engagement will cover a wide range of activities, including training, operations, administration and logistics.

“The COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya is expected to declare the event open on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, after which, there will be series of briefs and presentations.

“Expectedly, participants at the conference will include Principal Staff Officers, Corps Commanders, Operational Commanders amongst others”.

