Molly Kilete, Abuja

Top army officers are in Abuja to deliberate on the way forward in curbing terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, and other violent crimes bedeviling the nation as the Chief Of Army Staff quarterly conference opens.

The officers comprising mostly Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), at the army headquarters, General Officers Commanding (GOCs), commanders of army training institutions, Commanders of the various army operations, commanding officers among others, are expected to proffer solutions to the lingering security challenges in the country.

The conference which is the second in the series, would deliberate extensively on the recent killing of five police officers from the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), by solders in Taraba State on August 6.

They are also expected to brief the army authorities on the problems hampering their operations and find ways forward as also discus the successes recorded so far in their various operations.

The conference which is schedule to hold on Monday, at Army Headquarters Command Officers Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, would afford the army authorities the opportunity to brainstorm and appraise their operational, administrative and logistics activities with a view to fashioning out better ways that they could contribute to the peace, economic growth and national development in the country.

The meeting would also look at the ongoing army operations in different parts of the country to curtail the activities of Boko Haram terrorists, farmers-herders clashes, armed banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping, pipeline vandalism and militancy among other crimes.

Our correspondent gathered that some changes might be effected especially in the operations of the army after the conference.