Worried by the security situation in the country, the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Niger State, of the Nigerian Army, has organised a security awareness seminar to enlighten members of the barrack communities on role expected of them and the need to be security conscious.

The seminar with the theme, “Security Awareness: A prerequisite for enhanced barracks security,” TRADOC Commander, Major General Stevenson Olabanji, said became necessary to heighten the security consciousness and equip personnel to stamp out petty crimes within the barrack communities”

“The military community can no longer live in isolation due the diverse nature of people who visit the barracks on a daily basis. The seminar would avail the military a general overview of contemporary security situations both locally and globally.

“Military barracks are no longer just for habitation for military personnel but serves as community both for the civil society, thriving businesses, schools, farms and recreational activities amongst others. The consequences of insecurity know no race, tribe and religion.

“We must be deliberate in creating security awareness for our families and friends in the barracks. Nigerian Army barracks still remain the safest place anywhere in the country and we must strive to ensure that the highest form of security is emplaced and sustained.

“We cannot deny the fact that such challenges exist and must be addressed accordingly for sustained peace and progress of everybody in the country.

Nigeria, Russia sign pact to supply equipment, training, others

Nigeria has signed a military-technical cooperation agreement with Russia to provide a legal framework for the supply of military equipment, provision of after-sales services, training of personnel in respective educational establishments, technology transfer among other benefits.

The agreement signed on August 23, 2021, terminated the earlier one signed on March 6, 2001. Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), signed on behalf of the Federal Government, while Director, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, signed for the Russian Federation.

The signing was witnessed by the Nigerian Ambassador to the Russia, Prof Abdullahi Shehu, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, Defence Attache in the Embassy of Nigeria in Moscow, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, representatives of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force, senior military officers and officials of the Ministry of Defence.

Shehu said Nigeria was not looking at alternatives but for complementarity and mutual benefits.

In a related development, President Vladimir Putin, opened the seventh International Military-Technical Forum -Army 2021, where massive mutually beneficial portfolios of contracts for the supply of Russian military goods are concluded on the forum’s sideline every year.

He said: “The forum has on display over 28,000 units of modern military arms and equipment ranging from small firearms to artillery, tanks, and military combat aircraft. Our army and navy are being modernised at a fast pace as they receive the latest-generation military assets.

“For example, the share of modern weapons in the strategic nuclear forces is over 80 per cent now, which is more than in other nuclear countries. Also, projects to create and improve combat capabilities of the advanced military equipment, such as the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missile system and the Okhotnik long-range unmanned aircraft, are making good progress.”

Insurgency: COAS approves overhaul of obsolete equipment in North Buhari

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has approved the overhaul of all obsolete equipment in the North East theatre operations to boost the on going counter-terrorism war.

He made this known when he visited the headquarters of Sector 2, Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) in Damaturu, Yobe State. He assured officers and soldiers of plans to induct new logistics in the fight against insurgency and terrorism.

Represented by Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major General Ayobami Ibikunle, COAS, said the visit was to have a first hand information and on the spot assessment of the overall situation of logistics in the theatre.

Assistant Director, Army Public Relations in charge of Sector 2 OPHK, Lt Kennedy Anyanwu, said, the army chief commended the sector for its operational achievements and successes recorded so far.

He urged them not to relent in their determination to bring activities of the terrorists to an end in the shortest possible time.

Commander, OPHK, Brigadier General Adamu Nura, represented by the Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Isangubong Akpaumontia, listed some of the logistics challenges confronting the sector to the Army Chief Logistician.

Ibikunle inspected the Army Headquarters Logistics Base III in Damaturu, conducted an on-the-spot assessment and was briefed by the Commander of the base, Colonel Ja’afra Ibrahim.

Buhari inducts 6 new Tucano aircraft Aug 31

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said it has concluded arrangement to induct its newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the services order of battle.

NAF Director, Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said: “The induction of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Order of Battle is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the 011 Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by 10.00am.

“Expectedly, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, will preside over the ceremony as the Special Guest of Honour.

“As part of programmes lined up for the induction ceremony, a symbolic flypast will be performed by some of the newly acquired A-29 Super Tucano aircraft within the vicinity of the induction ceremony.

“The first batch of six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft arrived Kano, Nigeria on July 22, 2021. On arrival the aircraft were received by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), alongside the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao. The second batch of the remaining six A-29 Super Tucanos are expected in Nigeria before the end of 2021.”

Terrorism: CDS parleys military veterans in North-Central

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), will continue to remain at the forefront in tackling the security challenges confronting the nation. He was speaking at an interactive session with retired senior military officers in North Central, at the Headquarters, Tactical Air Command (TAC), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi, Benue State.

He said: “The military as an institution remains at the forefront of leading the war against every form of criminalities as the constitution avails the AFN the mandate of supporting civil authorities which in this case is championed by the Nigeria Police.

“The security parley is in continuation of the nation-wide consultation and engagements with military veterans towards proffering lasting solutions to the security challenges in the country. The on going military engagement is crucial and requires the inputs of our veterans towards sustainable peace and progress.”

He urged the senior citizens whom he described as military officers even in retirement to be open minded in proffering suggestions to the security threats, promising that there would be interventions in the security dispositions not just in the zone, but the entire nation. Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation (CDCIMIC), Rear Admiral Fredrick Ogu, said the security parley was to identify the threats in terms of its intensity and peculiarities with a view to addressing the challenges.

Be professional, gallant, COAS charges soldiers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Faruk Yahaya, has charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to exhibit professionalism, competence and gallantry while carrying out their military operations across the country.

Addressing troops of 2 Division Nigerian Army, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment Parade Ground, Ibadan, Oyo State, he urged them to deploy their competency, skill and experience against the nation’s adversaries, especially in the on going onslaught against terrorism, banditry and other sundry crimes in the country.

He lauded the troops for their perseverance and will, in fighting the insecurity bedevilling the nation.

He enjoined them to continue to improve the conduct of all on going operations to effectively tackle security challenges in the country.

He called on officers and Senior Non Commissioned Officers (SNCOS) to lead by good example: “I am poised to reward gallantry, professional conduct and excellence. I will also not hesitate to punish those who portray the army in bad light.

“The military hierarchy has resolved to provide all necessary requirement for personnel to progress and aspire to any higher rank through training, welfare and enabling environment, conducive for troops and their families.”

He promised that vehicles and tied down accommodation would be provided for Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) at formation and unit levels to enhance proficiency and productivity.