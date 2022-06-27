From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Christian Women Fellowship International (CWFI), a non-denominational women organisation founded by Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, has decried insecurity in the country.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the organisation ‘Leaders Retreat’ in Benin, at the weekend, National Vice President of CWFI, Rev. Mrs. Nnenna Godson, expressed worry about the spate of insecurity, lamenting that so many women have been turned to widows, while so many of their children have been killed in battle fields.

“As women, we are embittered, we are worried. You can’t go anywhere you want to go because of insecurity. We are worried and we have called God. We are praying and God will do it for us,” she said.

In her speech, CWFI board member, Skills Acquisition, Rev. Mrs Ereda-Idahosa Ajayi, disclosed that over three million women have benefitted from the organisation’s micro credit loans and skills empowerment since inception. She stated that N13 million loans were granted to women, while hundreds of other women were empowered with skills every year.

Rev. Mrs Ajayi explained that besides empowerment, CWFI “takes on enlightenment and education of women physically, financially and spiritually”.

On her part, Coach Nayo Ugoh, Executive Director Human Capital Management and Services, Chicason Group of Companies, said the company was partnering with CWFI, as it strongly believes in women empowerment.

To this end, she announced that the company would support 200 women with kiosks, aprons and other items.

Nigeria no longer safe to live in ... To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Nigeria no longer safe to live in –Catholic bishops

Earlier, National President, CWFI, Rev. Mrs Julie Akhimien, had disclosed that the organisation was founded in 1974 with focus on Christ, and to uphold the dignity of womanhood, adding that it has impacted not only women, but men and children as well.

She said CWFI would hold its annual convention in Benin in the first week of August this year, and, at the event, women would gather to seek the face of God through prayers and give testimonies.