From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Governor of Enugu State, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Adamu Muhammad, have called on South East residents to embrace the community policing system as it would provide lasting solution to the security challenges in the zone.

Speaking at a mass sensitization of the members of the public in the South East on community policing in Enugu, yesterday, Governor Ugwuanyi, insisted that any policing that is not localized cannot produce the desired results.

Ugwuanyi who was represented by the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chief Peter Okonkwo, said that the state maintained its’ statues as one of the most peaceful states in the country because it was able to effectively localize security.

On his part, IGP Mohammed, said that since criminals have their roots in communities, it was only imperative for security architecture to be set up in a way that maximises local resources to police various communities in ways that suit their peculiar security challenges.

He called on all the governors of South East and other stakeholders in the zone to fully participate and support the police in achieving the success of the model.

“I sincerely welcome you to this epoch making occasion and I urge you to partake in the exercise by making useful contribution that will enable us to properly partner towards effective community policing of the entire South East geopolitical zone and Nigeria in general”.

In an interview, the facilitator of the workshop, Chief Issa Aremu commended Governor of Enugu State for the peace witnessed in the state due to the governments acceptance of the community policing model.