Prof. Ortuanya, who con- veyed the sincere condolences of the state government to the family of Rev. Fr. Offu and the entire Catholic Diocese of Enugu, over the painful death, also notified the public of the planned air surveillance by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) along Ihe-Agbudu axis, Awgu, Aninri, Nkanu East Local Government Areas and their environs, as part of the measures endorsed at the meeting to improve the security of the state. The SSG, therefore, enjoined citizens of the state not to panic in the course of the exercise, which he said, was targeted at fishing out criminal elements in the affected areas and beyond. He maintained that the state government remained committed to security of lives and property in Enugu State and would continue to sustain the existing peace in the state. This is as Governor Ugwuanyi commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its contributions towards the maintenance of peace and security in the state, especially the introduction of air surveillance of the state to enhance the state government’s successes in combating security challenges in the state. The governor who spoke when he participated at the annual 10 kilometer Walk/ Jog for all officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force in Enugu, stated that the exercise which was designed to ensure that the personnel of the NAF remain in the best physical and mental condition to carry out their very crucial responsibility of defending the nation’s territorial integrity was timely