In furtherance of far-reaching decisions taken at Friday’s emergency security meeting of Enugu State, following the unfortunate death of the Parish Priest of St. James the Greater Parish, Ugbawka, in Nkanu East Local Government Area, Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has summoned a crucial meeting with all local vigilante and neighbourhood watch groups on Monday, August 5, 2019.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, the meeting will hold at the Government House, Enugu at 1pm.

Prof. Ortuanya, who conveyed the sincere condolences of the state government to the family of Rev. Fr. Offu and the entire Catholic Diocese of Enugu, over the painful death, also notified the public of planned air surveillance by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) along Ihe-Agbudu axis, Awgu, Aninri, Nkanu East Local Government Areas and their environs, as part of measures endorsed at the meeting to improve the security of the state.

The SSG therefore, enjoined citizens of the state not to panic in the course of the exercise, which he said is targeted at fishing out criminal elements in the affected areas and beyond. He maintained that the state government remains committed to security of lives and property in Enugu State and will continue to sustain the existing peace in the state.

In a related development, Gov. Ugwuanyi on Saturday commended the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its contributions towards the maintenance of peace and security in the state, especially the introduction of air surveillance of the state to enhance the state government’s successes in combating security challenges in the state.

The governor who spoke when he participated at the annual 10 kilometre walk/jog for all officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force in Enugu, stated that the exercise which was designed to ensure that the personnel of the NAF remain in the best physical and mental condition to carry out their very crucial responsibility of defending the nation’s territorial integrity was timely and a welcome development.

The governor appreciated the wonderful partnership/cooperation with security agencies in the state, adding that it had been largely responsible for the state’s enviable status as one of the safest and most-secure states in the country.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, therefore, applauded the Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal S.B Abubakar, for sustaining the annual exercise and the laudable role of the NAF in combating insurgency and other security challenges in different parts of the country.

He also thanked and reassured the Air Officer Commanding Ground Training Command, NAF, Enugu, Air Vice Marshal Idi Amin, of the state government’s continued support and assistance towards the success of the command in particular and the Nigerian Air Force in general.

Responding, the command thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi and other invited guests, for their solidarity and active participation at the event, maintaining that “the event is aimed at testing the physical fitness as well as combat readiness of NAF personnel to ensure their readiness towards confronting the security challenges of our country.”

Other dignitaries at the event included the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Suleiman Balarabe, and State Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Abinbola Linkinyo among others.