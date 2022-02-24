Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has summoned the leaders and elders of Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Enugu South, Enugu North and Enugu East local government areas to an emergency security meeting.

This is contained in an emergency statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Mr Steve Oruruo, n Enugu.

The meeting is to hold on Thursday by 2:30p.m. at the Government House, Enugu.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“Those invited for the security meeting are local government chairmen of the five councilc.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Others are all members of Enugu State House of Assembly, representing the people of Nkanu West, Nkanu East, Enugu South, Enugu North and Enugu East constituencies.

“All traditional rulers and Presidents General of autonomous communities in the affected five council areas of the state,” the state government said. (NAN)