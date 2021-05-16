AMIDST growing insecurity in the country occasioned by banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery, and farmersherders crisis, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has said that the United Kingdom (UK) is partnering with Nigeria in military- to-military training and other areas.

This was even as the British envoy said that relations between both countries remained excellent.

Laing’s remark is coming after the recent media outburst by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, over the United Kingdom’s decision to grant asylum to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Recall that Mohammed had said the decision by the British Government to grant asylum to IPOB members was disrespectful of Nigeria.

While responding to questions in Abuja during a forum organised by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mohammed said: “Against the back- ground of the fact that IPOB is not only proscribed, but also designated as a terrorist organisation here in Nigeria, the UK’s decision is disrespectful of Nigeria as a nation.