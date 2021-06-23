From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Troubled by the spate of insecurity in the South East and ongoing military operations, including the alleged extrajudicial killings in the zone, a body of Igbo women world over has declared one-month prayer for Igbo in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Umuada Igbo of the seven Igbo speaking states of Nigeria and in Diaspora with ECOSOC status at the United Nations, New York, USA and Geneva, Switzerland, urged all women, irrespective of religion, to embark on prayer, fasting and crying to God from July 1 to 31.

Noting that Nigeria was on a cliff, the group said the country must seek the face of God at this critical moment of its national life.

Its Founder/President-General, Kate Ezeofor; International Representative, Chinwe Amakalu; Kate Chibuzor (national secretary); Lovlyn Kelvin-Iloafu (national publicity secretary), Franca Uwakwe (national treasurer) and Ngozi Obi-Izuogu (national press secretary), in a statement, lamented that it was now difficult to sleep with both eyes closed in Nigeria.

“Bandits/terrorists have graduated to the level of giving advance warning of their invasion to the would-be victims.

“The situation we find ourselves in Nigeria is serious and unprecedented. The insecurity in the country has reached its crescendo and a stage of no return- kidnapping, killing of innocent persons, abduction of school children from secondary school and tertiary institutions for ransom, harvesting and selling of human parts, Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen, bandits/ terrorists to mention but a few.

“The unprecedented rise in unemployment and the cost of foodstuff has created unimaginable level of hunger never hitherto experienced in Nigeria. We envision that it is only God that can save us from the impending doom, hence the need for prayers,” Umuada Igbo said.