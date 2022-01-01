By Fred Eze, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed sadness that calls for the interventions of the United Nations and other world leaders on the heightened insecurity in Nigeria have not attracted their attentions.

CAN said they have cried in vain for help from these developed world and the United Nations, but rather, they seem to be more occupied and busy with COVID-19 pandemic than pay attention to the daily destruction of lives going on in Nigeria.

It pointed to the fact that insecurity has led to death of thousands of people, displaced millions of people and destroyed large number of communities and farmlands.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Its President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in his New Year message, observed that governments have got to their wit’s end over the menace of insecurity, and had shifted their major focus to the 2023 general election. Dr. Olasupo congratulated Nigerians that survived year 2021, a year that criminals and other non state actors went berserk, killing and destroying people’s source of livelihood. He said: “Glory be to our God who helped us to escape all dangers and threats of the Year 2021 occasioned by the criminal activities of the bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other unscrupulous elements amidst us. 2021 was one year too many, as a result of the ways and manners criminals operated with impunity as if they have taken over the country. They invade communities, markets, churches and schools where they kill, maim, destroy and kidnap without much resistance or hindrance.

“They turned highways into death traps where they kidnap for money. Suddenly, kidnapping has become a big business in Nigeria. Innocent people are being kidnapped and ransom in millions are being demanded and paid.” The CAN President was unhappy that the police have been parading the arrested kidnappers on the television, while prosecuting them has been a problem. He called on Nigerians, irrespective of their religious affiliations, to rise and cry for the mercy of God. He pleaded with all denominational and church leaders to use the opportunity of the New Year Fasting and Prayers programme to rescue Nigeria from the dungeon of the enemies that have risen against its people.