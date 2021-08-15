From Gyang Bere, Jos

The University of Jos has suspended its ongoing second semester examination following the fresh attacks and security threats in Jos metropolis.

Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi in a press statement on Sunday said the suspension became necessary due to the fresh security threats.

“Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos Metropolis which has led the Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area, Management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing Second Semester Examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

” Consequently, all Examinations earlier scheduled between Monday 16th and Saturday 21st , August, 2021 have been suspended until further notice.

“All Students of the University residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements as Management has been working round the clock in close collaboration with the security agencies and the Plateau State Government to ensure that lives and properties of members of the University Community especially Students are adequately protected.”

The statement advised students who are resident outside the campuses to remain at home during the period.

Staff of the University are also enjoined to remain at home while the 24-hour curfew remains in effect.

“Management wishes to appreciate the Government, Security Agencies as well as members of the public who have shown great concern about the plight of the University during this difficult period.

“Members of the University Community especially Staff and Students are hereby advised to exercise caution and comply with all security directives during this period.”