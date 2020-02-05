Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has banned the use of motorcycles in Nsukka campus to check persistent cases of insecurity and need to secure the lives and properties.

The ban was contained in a memorandum to the university community dated January 17, 2020, which was signed by Mr Chris Igbokwe the registrar of the university. It was entitled, “Total ban on the use of motorcycles in Nsukka campus.”

The memo partly reads: “I have been directed to convey to the university community and the public, the total ban of the use of motorcycles in the premises of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka campus with effect from Monday, February 18, 2020, as already obtained in the Enugu campus of the university and other federal universities.

“This decision was taken after due consideration of the security situation in Nsukka campus and the persistence of disturbing cases of insecurity of human and material resources. Most of these unwholesome criminal acts are perpetrated through the use of motorcycles on campus.

“All defaulting motorcycles will be impounded by the security department, and will only be released on payment of recovery fee of N5,000 by each offender.

“The acting chief security officer and the security departments are directed to ensure full compliance and apprehend and detain any motorcycle that is found within the university premises in contravention of the direction.

“For avoidance of doubt, affect all categories of staff, students and the general public,” he said.

Mr. Christian Alumona the acting CSO, UNN, confirmed to our reporter that motorcycles are been used for criminal activities on campus.

He said that the ban was not targeted at anybody or groups but a decision was taken to safeguard the lives and property of staff and students of the institution, adding that

the security department will ensure total compliance once the ban takes effect.