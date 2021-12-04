From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bionomics Nigeria Ltd, an indigenous technology company, to install 1000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the university.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Igwe, who stated this on Friday in Nsukka during the MOU signing ceremony, said the CCTV cameras that would be mounted on the entrance and exit gates and other strategic locations is to ensure adequate security. Igwe said that the cameras would also be installed in the other two campuses of the university – University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC) and College of Medicine Ituku-Ozalla, to help the university security department monitor happenings and detect and expose any criminal activity in and around the university campuses.

“The signing of this MoU marks a new chapter in the security architecture of university of Nigeria. When this project is completed, every happenings and illegal activity will be monitored and exposed. The CCTV will go a long way to help the university security to ensure adequate security 24 hours,” he said.

The VC commended the Bionomics Managing Director, Mr Ugochukwu Onyedika for choosing UNN for the project and pledged the necessary support of the university to ensure that the project was realised at the agreed time. In his remarks, Onyedika said the signing of the MoU was to enable his organization to install CCTV cameras in the university, which would help them in security management.”

Prof Chuma Nwanguma, Chairnan, UNN Senate Ceremonial Committee commended the university and Bionomics company for the partnership which he said would help bring perpetrator of any crime in the three campuses to book.

