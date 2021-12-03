From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bionomics Nigeria Ltd, an indigenous technology company to install 1000 Closed-Circuit Televisions (CCTV) cameras in the university.

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice Chancellor of UNN in a remark on Friday in Nsukka during the MOU signing ceremony said that the CCTV cameras that would be mounted on entrance and exit gates and other strategic locations is to ensure adquate security.

Igwe said that the cameras would also be installed in the other two campuses of the university, which are, University of Nigeria Enugu campus (UNEC) and College of medicine Ituku-Ozalla to help the university security department monitor happenings, dictate and

expose any criminal activity in and around the university campuses.

“The signing of this MoU markes a new chapter in the security architecture of university of Nigeria.

“when this project is completed every happenings and illegal activity will be monitored and exposed.

“The CCTV will go a along way to help the university security to ensure adequate security 24 hours,” he said.

The VC commended the Bionomics Managing Director Mr Ugochukwu Onyedika for choosing UNN for the project and pledged the necessary support of the university to ensure that the project was realised at agreed time.

Speaking, Mr. Onyedika, the Managing Director of the Bionomics Nigeria Ltd said that the signing of the MoU was to enable his organization to install CCTV cameras in the university which would help them in security management.

According to him, “by the memorandum of understanding we signed with the UNN management today, we have been empowered to install 1000 closed circuit televisions cameras in the three campuses of the University of Nigeria starting from Nsukka main campus.

“This CCTV cameras when installed would help the University to monitor happenings in the campuses.

“Once there is any incident, all the security personnel needs to do is to play back what the camera have recorded and have a clue to what happened.

“UNN as first indigenous university in Nigeria has a very rich and diverse cultures and that is why we are starting our partnership first with them as we intend to take it to other universities across the country as an essential part of national security,” he said.

The MD who said that men with gun

can not provide security anymore stressed that “they will compliment cameras that can not be bribed, can not be negotiated with, that will not sleep or slumber and will always be available.”

Prof Chuma Nwanguma, Chairnan, UNN Senate Ceremonial Committee commended the university and Bionomics company for the partnership which he said would help bring perpetrator of any crime in the three campuses to book.

“with this UNN has gone digital and ahead of other universities in protecting lives, property of its staff and students, “he said.

Also speaking, Mr. Christian Alumona, the Acting Chief Security Officer UNN said that CCTV would help the university security personnel keep vigil at all corners of the school environment.

“With the CCTV in campus, herculean task of securing the university will be minimised, so what ever happens anywhere all we need to do is to roll the camera and know who does what,” he said.