From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Traders in the North East region under the aegis of Forum of North East Market Women (FONEMAWO), have decried the spate of heightened insecurity in the region, claiming that over 200 of their members have been killed, kidnapped and raped as a result of the activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

FONEMAWO national chairperson, Mariam Ina Bulama and the national secretary, Zainab Gadzama, in the statement on Saturday, warned that the civil unrest would, in no distance time, lead to food scarcity.

They appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite action in the ongoing war against insurgents to immediately end the menace even as they hailed the president for his priority attention to the war against the adversaries.

The statement read: “Our sources of livelihood have been taken away as a result of the insurgency. We are out of business now. As it stands today, we are finding it difficult to survive as a result of the activities of insurgents”We are a group of active market women from the six states that constitute the North East.

“We issue this statement to express our plight as market women in the North East, especially in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states as a result of Boko Haram and other security challenges.