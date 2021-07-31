From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and Chairman, Board of Trustee (BoT) North Central People’s Forum, LT. Gen. Jeremiah Useni has urged farmers in the country to defend themselves and their crops following the renewed killings and cutting down of crops in Plateau and parts of North Central by suspected bandits.

He insisted that farmers should not allowed armed bandits to attack, killed or destroyed their crops and urged them to take ownership of their security rather than depending on Government and security.

Gen. Useni disclosed this during a press briefing at his resident in Jos and expressed concern over the deteriorating security challenges in the country and said Government and citizens must joined hands to overcome the ugly trend of event.

“I am not happy over the killings and destruction of crops in Plateau and some parts of the country. Why are we killing ourselves, it is very sad. We are not among the rich states, our people are battling in hunger and we are still killing ourselves.

“You should not allow anybody to attack you, guard yourselves and your farms. You should defend yourselves from anybody who want to attack you.” He said.

Useni explained that the citizens of Nigeria deserves to be protected and urged the people not to wait on anybody to safeguard them.

He said the unity of Nigeria is non negotiable, adding that they fought during the Military era to keep the country together in peace and unity.

Useni explained that the North Central People’s Forum has visited former Military Heads of States, Gen. Ibrahim Babagida, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar among others with a view to finding lasting solution in the North and Nigeria at large.

