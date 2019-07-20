Tunde Thomas

President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to take visible and effective measures to secure the country and to urgently put in place security machinery to fish out criminals and murderers terrorizing the country.

Making the appeal at the end of an emergency meeting held at Ilupeju in Lagos yesterday, a group of concerned statesmen and women, national leaders and political activists under the umbrella of Project Nigeria Movement, the Patriots and other civil society groups led by Prof Ben Nwabueze, SAN, Chief Emeka Anyaokwu, Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, General Alani Akinrinade, Solomon Asemota, Obong Victor Attah, Prof Kimse Okoko among others condemned the dastardly and cruel murder of innocent Nigerians across the country by bandits and terrorists operating in the country.

Urging President Buhari to set up a national consultative and reconciliatory commission of eminent leaders and jurists to unravel the truth about the current banditry and terrorism ravaging the country, the group further implored federal government to facilitate profound national understanding and reconciliation among the various nationalities and religious groups in the country in order to prevent a total breakdown of law and order and unwanted civil strife among Nigerians .

The group in the communiqué signed at the end of the meeting by Prof Pat Utomi ,Mr Donald Duke,Dr Kunle Olajide,Prof Anthony Kila and Sir Olawale Okunniyi further appealed to governments at all levels to immediately commence an in-depth and robust public conversation on state, local and community policing aimed at curbing and neutralizing the present state of insecurity and killings by menacing and invading armed bandits and terrorists occupying the forests and highways across the country.