From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to completely tackle the insecurity ravaging the Imo State, and ensure a safe yuletide for residents, governor Hope Uzodimma has procured gadgets which would be installed in strategic places.

The governor who disclosed this on Friday at the second day of the All Nigeria Editors Conference(ANEC) in Owerri,the State capital hinted further that the modern technology equipment would detect any hoodlums plotting to crime in every nook and cranny of the State.

Uzodimma who apologised for the routine hands up by road users at army checkpoints added that once the gadget is installed ,there would be no need for such treatment.

He said “What we’re facing in Imo now is no longer unknown gunmen they’re known faces that escaped during the jail break in the State, they have gone back to their business of kidnapping”.

Explaining how he was able to curb insecurity in the State, the governor said ” Those who lost out during the election kept disturbing the peace of the State, they want to portray my administration as incompetent, but I’m an unrepentant optimists .

“I turned to President Muhammadu Buhari and he answered us ,I will continue to thank him and the security agencies for achieving this feat”. Uzodimma said